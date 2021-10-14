Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.83

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $14.40. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

