LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.29 ($85.04).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.