Latham Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

SWIM stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

