Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,640. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.