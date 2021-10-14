Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.01. 20,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,640. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

