Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

