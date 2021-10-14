Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,573. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

