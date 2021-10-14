Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 1,568,162 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,568,162 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.