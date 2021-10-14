Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.45.

Shares of ALGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.35. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,026. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $119.26 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

