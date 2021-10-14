Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of BioXcel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 18,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,959. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $762.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

