Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,100. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock worth $34,844,302 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

