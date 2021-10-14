LCX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. LCX has a market cap of $96.24 million and $2.25 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00235147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00096464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 698,631,284 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

