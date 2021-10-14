Lead Wallet Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $182,193.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

