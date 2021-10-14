LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.58. 11,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

