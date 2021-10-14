Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of ABM Industries worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

