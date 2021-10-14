Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 108,014 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Antero Resources worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 589,520 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.