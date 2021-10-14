Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.45 Million Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of RPT Realty worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.