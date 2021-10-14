Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,272 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

