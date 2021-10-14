Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.58 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $2,408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 79.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

