Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Diodes worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

