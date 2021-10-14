Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

