Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 42,147 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Bruker worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Bruker by 9,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

