Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Anaplan worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.