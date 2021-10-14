Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

