Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of PROG worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

