Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,640 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Integer worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integer by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Integer by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Integer by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

