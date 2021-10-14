Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,817 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Cogent Communications worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CCOI stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.06 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.