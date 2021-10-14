Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,235 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Rent-A-Center worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $20,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $7,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

