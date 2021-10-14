Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,723 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,723 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Navient worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

