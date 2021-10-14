Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,800,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6,334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,072 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.