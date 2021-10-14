Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of ICU Medical worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

