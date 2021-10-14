Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Lemonade worth $127,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

