Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00121917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.13 or 0.99993131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.77 or 0.06406354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

