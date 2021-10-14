Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,410,540.38 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lennox International stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.19. The stock had a trading volume of 152,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,457. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.56. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

