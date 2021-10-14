LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 1.7%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.63. 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get LENSAR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENSAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.