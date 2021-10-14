LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 1.7%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.63. 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.
LENSAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNSR)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.