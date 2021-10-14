Lethean (LTHN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,065.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $872,076.18 and $4,065.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.73 or 0.06670975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00321188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.62 or 0.01046012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.14 or 0.00468532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00339101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00300312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

