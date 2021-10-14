Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $869.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

