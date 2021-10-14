LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

LGIH opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

