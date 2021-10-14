Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -179.31 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

