Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.27% from the stock’s previous close.
LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -179.31 and a beta of 2.09.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.