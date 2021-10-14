Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 10,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,160. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 77,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

