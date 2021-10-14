Liberum Capital Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 750

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 291.37 ($3.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.95. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Insiders bought 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802 over the last quarter.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

