Liberum Capital Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 750

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).
Shares of THG opened at GBX 291.37 ($3.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.95. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5.89.
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
