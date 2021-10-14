Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON XPS opened at GBX 142.18 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.80. The company has a market capitalization of £291.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

