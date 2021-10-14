Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Life Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

