Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.63% of Life Storage worth $1,229,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

