Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $264.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

