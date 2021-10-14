Lincoln National Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.