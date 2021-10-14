Lindsay (LNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LNN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

