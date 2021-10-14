Lindsay (LNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:LNN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
