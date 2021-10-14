Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 366,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,255,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.