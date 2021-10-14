Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 366,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,255,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%.
About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)
Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
