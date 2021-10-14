Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.99 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $717.99 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00238047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

