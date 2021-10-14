Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $17.91 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $17.91 million and $2,297.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,970.56 or 0.99507582 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,349,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.